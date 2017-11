Mugabe Latest Leader Over Years Taken Into Custody

Zimbabwe's army has taken President Robert Mugabe and his wife into custody, triggering speculation of a military coup, though the military's supporters have called it a “bloodless correction.” It wasn't clear exactly where the 93-year-old Mugabe and his wife were, but army Major Gen. Sibusiso Moyo said they were being held by the military. Unlike the Mugabes, many foreign leaders in recent history have been ousted from power and detained as the result of interventions by foreign armies or other external circumstances. Those include Iraq's Saddam Hussein, who was...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News