Mugabe Heads for Impeachment After Ignoring Resignation Deadline

When Zimbabwe’s military sent tanks into the capital, Harare, and took President Robert Mugabe into custody nearly a week ago, it was clear they wanted a quick resolution to the growing discontent with the longtime president. But now, with Mugabe refusing to resign despite repeated attempts at persuasion, and with parliament threatening to begin impeachment proceedings Tuesday, the military could be on a long and complicated path with a formidable opponent: Mugabe himself. Lovemore Madhuku teaches law at the University of Zimbabwe. He says impeachment can be lengthy, complex and...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News