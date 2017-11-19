Mugabe Faces Impeachment After Refusing to Resign
Zimbabwe's longtime president Robert Mugabe is facing impeachment after making it clear in a televised speech he will not resign. Millions tuned in to radio and television Sunday expecting to celebrate the end of what has been 37 years of Mugabe's autocratic rule. They were bitterly disappointed - some to the point of tears - to hear Mugabe say he will preside over his ZANU-PF party congress next month. He did not mention the word resign or appear to take the military intervention into the country's political crisis seriously. "The...
