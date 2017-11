Mugabe Era Appears Over in Zimbabwe

For nearly a century, the life of Robert Mugabe has been closely, almost inseparably intertwined with the Southern African nation he ruled, Zimbabwe. Mugabe was born on February 21, 1924 in what was then the British colony of Southern Rhodesia. Raised by his mother after his father disappeared, Mugabe was educated at a local Jesuit mission, later becoming a teacher himself while at the same time, earning degrees in history, English and economics. Moving to Ghana in the mid-1950s, Mugabe became highly impressed by that government's drive to provide education...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

