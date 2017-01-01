Mugabe and me: A personal history of growing up in Zimbabwe
As Zimbabweans usher in a new era, author Petina Gappah considers the long shadow ex-president Robert Mugabe has cast over her life....
BBC News Africa
- Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa: Mugabe 'a father and mentor' BBC News Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe's new president paid tribute to his predecessor and promised to rebuild the country....
- Zimbabwe still faces an economic struggle BBC News Africa (Today) - In Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe may have gone but the country's battered economy still needs to...
- Mnangagwa Sworn in as Zimbabwe’s President VOA Africa (Today) - Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in Friday as Zimbabwe’s president. Mnangagwa, who was fired Nov. 5...
- Robert Mugabe BBC News Africa (Today) - A look at the career of Robert Mugabe, who has resigned as Zimbabwe's president after...
- Zimbabweans Want Change Post-Mugabe, and They Want it Soon VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe gets a new president Friday, signaling the definitive end to the 37-year rule of...
- Zimbabwe after Mugabe: What happens next? BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Singing and celebration spring from the belief that the worst is over, our Zimbabwe correspondent...
- Mugabe: 'Zimbabwe's last political king' BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe's ruling party is intent on retaining power after the earthquake of Robert Mugabe's overthrow....
- Zimbabwe ex-president Robert Mugabe’s stolen fortune DW World (Yesterday) - During Mugabe’s 37 years in office, the former president is believed to have amassed a...
- Zimbabwe's ZANU-PF: 'Let's focus on rebuilding Zimbabwe' DW World (Yesterday) - As an elder statesman, Mugabe can be protected from prosecution, the South Africa spokesman for...
- Where is Mrs Grace Mugabe? The Citizen (Yesterday) - On the eve of the swearing in of Zimbabwe’s next leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, focus is...
