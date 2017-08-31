Mozambique Opposition Leader Vows to Sign Peace Deal by November
Afonso Dhlakama, the leader of Renamo, the Mozambican opposition, says he will sign a peace deal with the government by early November, in a bid to end almost three years of sporadic violence. Renamo and the ruling Frelimo party fought on opposing sides of a civil war from 1976 to 1992 in which a million people died before a peace accord ended the fighting. Violence has flared up again since Renamo challenged results of the southern African nation's 2014 elections. "It will be in October or November, no later than...
