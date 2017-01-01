More teachers needed at public health schools
The government has been advised to employ enough teachers at public nursing and midwifery colleges....
Share |
Published By: The Citizen - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 2 hours
- Lack of improved data management system could reduce donor support: govt The Citizen (Today) - The government has warned that donors could reduce support to the health sector if public...
- In the last 3 hours
- Health minister to enroll 100 children to health insurance scheme The Citizen (Today) - Health minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, will enroll about 100 children to National Health Insurance Fund...
- In the last 6 hours
- Tanzania’s Education System Needs Reform Tanzania Daima (Today) - Tanzania’s Minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training believes that the country’s education...
- In the last 2 days
- Zambia uncovers 498 fake teachers The Citizen (Yesterday) - The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) says 498 teachers were holders of forged academic certificates....
- In the last 3 days
- Poland education reform to slash thousands of teachers' jobs DW World (2 days ago) - Education reform under Poland’s national-conservative government is set to cause the closure of 7,000 schools...
- Mental illness: Traditional vs contemporary medicine Daily News Online Edition (2 days ago) - IN many parts of the world, policymakers, health professionals and the public are wrestling with...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 4.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - KIUNGO ALIYENG’ARA STARS AITAKA YANGA
- - WACHINA ‘SAMAKI WA MAGUFULI’ KWENDA MAHAKAMA YA KIMATAIFA
- - Meli yenye bendera ya Tanzania imezama
- - SIMON MSUVA BADO DILI JANGWANI
- - Mgombea CCM apokelewa kwa shangwe Longido
- - Mtekaji asimulia alivyowachukua watoto Arusha
- - Lukaku aipeleka Ubelgiji kombe la dunia
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Matukio 7 yaliyozua mjadala, Asimulia jinsi alivyowateka watoto 4 arusha
- - Lioneil Messi hafikii kiwango cha Isco
- - KICHUYA AWAGOMEA OKWI, NIYONZIMA
- - Polisi yamnasa mtekaji watoto
- - Marekani kuipiga Korea Kaskazini ikimgusa mshirika wake
- - Wanachofikiria kufanya Chelsea kama Diego Costa akigoma kurudi
- - Kocha aamua kumpeleka Manula Sauzi
- - Mke wa Wayne Rooney baada ya kugundua mapaparazi wanamfuatilia
- - Odinga: Kenyatta acha kuitishia Mahakama Kuu
- - Tundu Lissu Mahakamani tena leo kwenye kesi ya ‘Dikteta Uchwara’
- - Korea Kusini yafanya majaribio ya makombora kujibu majaribio ya Korea Kaskazini
- - RITA yawaongezea muda wanafunzi kuhakiki vyeti
- - Acacia kupunguza shughuli na wafanyakazi Tanzania
- - ZITTO AKATISHA ZIARA YA SLAA
- - Marekani yaonyesha uoga kwa Korea Kaskazini
- - Njiwa aliyetumiwa kusafirisha mihadarati hadi gerezani Argentina
- - Hukumu ya Kenya yaendelea kutikisa nchini
- - Yusuf Manji afikishwa mahakamani ghafla (+video)
- - VIDEO: Ni kweli Lissu kaalikwa kwenye mkutano wa wanasheria Duniani?
- - Kamera ya kupiga picha ndani ya mwili wa binadamu yagunduliwa
- - RAILA: HATUKO TAYARI KUGAWANA MADARAKA NA WEZI
- - Muhingo kuzikwa kesho Dar