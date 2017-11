More Remains of US Army Soldier Killed in Niger are Found

Additional remains of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson were found in Niger on November 12, an unnamed U.S. official said Tuesday. Johnson and three other U.S. soldiers were killed on October 4 when their convoy was ambushed as it left the village of Tongo Tongo. The official said medical examiners had verified Johnson's remains, which were found at the site where his body was recovered. Members of the U.S. Africa Command and the Niger military, who are investigating the ambush, visited the site on November 12 and are expected...

