More locked shares become eligible for trading on two stock exchanges

Beijing. Locked shares worth about 81.7 billion yuan ($12.4 billion) will become eligible for trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges this week. The amount is 57 per cent more than last week, according to data compiled by information service provider Wind. Locked shares from 33 listed companies will become tradable from September 4-8, it said....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

