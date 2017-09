Mobile Payments, Smart Meters Bring Power to Tanzanian Homes

When Asteria Lymo saw her prepaid electricity meter was short of units, she grabbed her smartphone and bought some using Tigo Pesa, a local application that allows customers to pay their utility bills on their mobile phones. “I simply transferred the money from my bank account into my phone to buy electricity,” said the 35-year-old mother of three. “It’s fast, easy to use, efficient and saves a lot of time and money.” With 10,000 Tanzanian shillings (about $4.50), Lymo bought 28 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy, enough to power her home...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News