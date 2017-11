Mnangagwa to Take Oath as Zimbabwe's President

Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired November 5 from his position as Zimbabwe's vice president, will be sworn in as president Friday morning, ending 37 years of authoritarian rule by Robert Mugabe. In a dramatic turn of events, Mnangagwa, who was relieved of his position amid a succession struggle with Mugabe's wife, Grace, is scheduled to take the oath shortly before noon local time. The event will be held at the 60,000-seat National Sports Stadium in Harare. Mnangagwa, 75, had spent the previous two weeks in exile. He spoke to cheering...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

