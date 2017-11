Mnangagwa Back in Zimbabwe Ahead of Friday Swearing-In

Zimbabwe’s incoming president returned to the country Wednesday to loud cheers after spending about two weeks in exile following his dismissal by then-President Robert Mugabe. Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in this Friday. In a speech that lasted fewer than 15 minutes, the 71-year-old leader adopted a reconciliatory tone. “Today we are witnessing the unfolding of a new unfolding democracy. I appeal to all genuine Zimbabweans to come; we work together," he said. " No one is more important than the other. We are all Zimbabweans. We want to grow our...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News