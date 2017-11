Military Vehicles Reported Outside Zimbabwe Capital

Military vehicles were reported to be heading toward Zimbabwe's capital Tuesday, a day after the army chief warned he would "step in" to ease political tensions sparked by the firing of the vice president. It was not clear whether the reported movements by tanks and armored personnel carriers were routine. A spokesman for the State Department told VOA: "We are aware of the reports and are monitoring the situation." There have been no security alerts from foreign embassies in Zimbabwe and witnesses in the capital, Harare, said the streets were...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

