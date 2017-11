Military Takeover Brings Apparent End of Robert Mugabe's Rule Over Zimbabwe

After nearly 40 years in power, 93-year-old Robert Mugabe's autocratic tenure as president of Zimbabwe appears to have finally ended, after his once-loyal military seized control of the state-owned television network, placed the long-time ruler and his wife in custody and surrounded parliament. VOA's Richard Green has more on the rule of a man once hailed around the world as a revolutionary freedom fighter....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

