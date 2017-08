Milestones in Relations Between US, Egypt

Washington's surprise decision this week to cut or delay nearly $300 million in aid to Egypt is the first time the Trump administration has publicly called out Cairo on its poor human rights record. It was also the latest twist in a decades-old relationship marked by dependence and disappointment on both sides. Milestones in Egypt's relations with the United States: Tensions under Nasser The young Egyptian officers who seized power in Egypt in 1952 and later toppled the monarchy initially flirted with the United States through various channels. But vociferous,...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

