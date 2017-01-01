Mediterranean 'world's deadliest border' for migrants, says UN
More than 33,000 people have died attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean since 2000, according to a UN study. With routes between Turkey and Europe blocked, pressure has increased on the route to Italy....
Published By: DW World - Today
