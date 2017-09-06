Mass Protests in Togo for Constitutional Reform
Protests were staged Wednesday across the small West African nation of Togo with demands for an end to the five-decade dynastic hold on power by President Faure Gnassingbe and his family. Hundreds of thousands of people, urged by leaders of Togo’s opposition parties, took to the streets of the capital, Lome, and several other cities calling for Gnassingbe to leave office once his term ends in 2020, and for a constitutional amendment to re-impose presidential term limits. A law was passed in 1992 that limited the president to two terms...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 12 hours
- Togo demo urges end to Gnassingbe family’s 50-year dynasty DW World (Yesterday) - A huge rally for constitutional reform has taken place in Togo, a country presided over...
- In the last 1 day
- Togo protests against Faure Gnassingbé BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Protesters want an end to the rule of President Faure Gnassingbé, who succeeded his father...
- Massive anti- Faure Gnassingbé protests in Togo BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Protesters want an end to the rule of President Faure Gnassingbé, who succeeded his father...
- Togo Opposition Parties Hold Protests Demanding Term Limits VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Thousands of people in Togo have taken to the streets to demand presidential term limits....
- Togo shuts down internet amid protests BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Protesters want an end to the rule of President Faure Gnassingbé, who succeeded his father...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 7.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - RIPOTI YA MADINI IMEKABIDHIWA LEO, KUNA VIGOGO WAMETAJWA
- - Kamati ya Bunge yamparura Simbachawene, Muhongo
- - Upinzani wapongezwa kususia kuapishwa wabunge wapya CUF
- - Alikiba akodiwa ndege binafsi na Raila
- - CCM waishangaa CUF kumrejesha aliyekimbia vita
- - Mbunge Bashe, wenzie kuhusu waliohusika sakata la madini
- - Walioiba gari Kenya wamelirudisha wakiwa uchi wa mnyama
- - RIPOTI YA MADINI! Kuna Vigogo wengine wametajwa kwenye Ripoti mpya
- - Waziri mwingine wa Magufuli akumbwa na sakata la Madini
- - Polisi Arusha imethibitisha watoto waliokufa ni miongoni mwa Mateka
- - Rais Magufuli kukabidhiwa ripoti ya uchunguzi wa Madini IKULU kesho
- - Lugumi anaidai serikali
- - Chama cha Kenyatta chapinga maafisa wapya wa uchaguzi Kenya
- - Chadema waliamsha tena, Bunge lajibu
- - Kombe la Dunia 2018: Misri wawapiku Uganda hadi kileleni Kundi E
- - Picha 15 za 2017 zitakazokuonyesha baadhi ya maeneo ya Dodoma
- - “Lazima tuchukue hatua kali, kesho namfikishia Rais” – Majaliwa
- - Polisi walichelewa kufika eneo walilokuwa watekaji watoto
- - Sharti alilopewa Buswita ili acheze Yanga
- - Omog awashtua makocha Yanga
- - Mwenyekiti kamati ya makinikia naye alipuliwa na Bunge
- - Wajumbe wa bodi migodi ya almasi kikaangoni
- - Mwenyekiti kamati ya makinikia naye alipuliwa na Bunge -VIDEO
- - Wabunge waliotemwa na Lipumba wafunguka
- - Tetesi za soka Ulaya Alhamisi 06.09.2017
- - Mkude:Mechi ya Azam inataka akili zaidi
- - Oluoch wa CWT amshitaki Katibu Mkuu Utumishi
- - Jubilee wameiandikia Tume ya Uchaguzi Kenya kuwakataa Wajumbe wapya
- - Manji atemwa udiwani CCM