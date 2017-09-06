Mass Protests in Togo for Constitutional Reform

Protests were staged Wednesday across the small West African nation of Togo with demands for an end to the five-decade dynastic hold on power by President Faure Gnassingbe and his family. Hundreds of thousands of people, urged by leaders of Togo’s opposition parties, took to the streets of the capital, Lome, and several other cities calling for Gnassingbe to leave office once his term ends in 2020, and for a constitutional amendment to re-impose presidential term limits. A law was passed in 1992 that limited the president to two terms...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

