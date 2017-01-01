Mass Burials Begin in Sierra Leone After Massive Mudslides
Mass burials will begin Thursday for victims of mudslides and floods that took place earlier this week, and officials fear more death and destruction is “imminent.” The death toll from the disaster has risen to at least 300, about a third of whom were children. The mudslides began Monday following heavy rains that collapsed a hillside and washed away homes built precariously atop it. Citizens were told they need to identify their dead family members at the overcrowded central morgue by Wednesday night, and mass burials were set to begin...
