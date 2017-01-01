Mass burial for Sierra Leone mudslide victims
The search continues for some 600 people still missing following the disaster in the capital Freetown....
Share |
Published By: BBC News Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 12 hours
- Mass Burials Begin in Sierra Leone After Massive Mudslides VOA Africa (Today) - Mass burials will begin Thursday for victims of mudslides and floods that took place earlier...
- Sierra Leone international Khalifa Jabbie makes mudslide donation BBC News Africa (Today) - Sierra Leone internationla Khalifa Jabbie makes donation to victims of the Freetown mudslide as Caf...
- Sierra Leone 'still in shock' after deadly floods DW World (Today) - Sierra Leone has begun Thursday mass burials of the hundreds of victims of the deadly...
- In the last 1 day
- Waliokufa kwa maporomoko Sierra Leone wazikwa MwanaHALISI Online (Today) - NUSU ya maiti 400 zilizotokana na maporomoko ya udongo na mafuriko nje ya mji wa...
- Sierra Leone mourns 100 children among dead in massive flooding The Citizen (Today) - Sierra Leone began a week of mourning Wednesday as it emerged that 105 children were...
- Mass burials being held for Sierra Leone mudslide victims BBC News Africa (Today) - The search continues for some 600 people still missing following the disaster in the capital...
- Flora Drury: A disaster waiting to happen in Sierra Leone? BBC News Africa (Today) - How geography, climate change and politics contributed to Sierra Leone's latest disaster....
- Burials for Sierra Leone mudslide victims BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - About 150 bodies that have been identified or have decomposed have been interred, officials say....
- Sierra Leone mudslide victims buried BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - About 150 bodies that have been identified or have decomposed have been interred, officials say....
- Mamia ya watu wazikwa, Sierra Leone BBC Swahili (Yesterday) - Wizara ya afya nchini Sierra Leone imesema takriban nusu ya maiti 400 zitokanazo na maporomoko...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 17..Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - MATAJIRI SIMBA WAMALIZA ‘BIFU’ LA NIYONZIMA, KICHUYA, OKWI
- - CCM masalia watumika Chadema
- - NGAO YA JAMII.. WATAKAOIUA SIMBA HADHARANI
- - Kipa wa Serengeti kumvaa Okwi Taifa
- - OMOG AMTAFUTA UBAYA CANNAVARO
- - KAMBI YA YANGA PEMBA HATA ‘SISIMIZI’ HAPENYI
- - BEKI WA YANGA AWAKAMIA OKWI, KICHUYA
- - Idi Amin asifiwa na baadhi ya wananchi wa Uganda
- - Agriculture gets S.Korea help
- - NIYONZIMA, OKWI WAMPASUA KICHWA OMOG
- - Rais Zuma akiri kunusurika kuuawa kwa sumu
- - Usiyoyajua sakata la shamba la Sumaye
- - Kakolanya na wenzake ‘out’ Simba vs Yanga August 23
- - Pacha walioungana wafariki dunia
- - KICHUYA APANIA KUMFUNGA MCAMEROON WA YANGA
- - Grace Mugabe Drama Is Major Headache for Zimbabwe, South Africa
- - Nyumba 1,300 kuondoka, CCM Kibamba yavunjwa
- - Jengo la Yanga ilibidi liuzwe leo
- - Vigogo wa CCM Mwanza ‘wavuana nguo’
- - Jengo la Yanga linapigwa mnada August 19? Katibu Mkuu wao kaongea leo
- - MAKIPA SIMBA WAPEWA TAHADHARI
- - Video: Katibu Mkuu wa Yanga ametoa ufafanuzi kuhusu jengo lao kupigwa mnada
- - Real Madrid yailaza Barcelona na kushinda kombe la Super Cup
- - Bi Mugabe aomba kinga ya kidiplomasia dhidi ya kesi
- - Matola kuisoma Yanga Ngao ya Jamii
- - Kapombe, Bocco hatihati kuivaa Yanga
- - Diego Costa aitosa rasmi Chelsea na kuitaja klabu anayokwenda
- - JULIO: SIMBA VS YANGA LOLOTE LINAWEZA KUTOKEA
- - Yanga, Simba wakinukisha Ngao ya Jamii