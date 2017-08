MANAGING TAX RISK: Challenges of EFD receipts

Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) have been in Tanzania for about seven years. EFDstrace back its history to James Ritty, a saloon business owner in Dayton, Ohio, USA in the 1870s. Ritty realized that some of his employees stole money from his business....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

