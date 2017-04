Mali President Keita Names Loyalist Cabinet Ahead of 2018 Elections

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced a new government on Tuesday stocked with loyalists seen as helping him prepare for a re-election bid next year. The government, announced in a presidential decree, includes 10 new ministers and 25 holdovers from the previous cabinet. Tieman Hubert Coulibaly, a former defense minister and close Keita ally, was handed the crucial post of minister of territorial administration, charged with organizing presidential and parliamentary elections late next year. The shake-up follows Keita's nomination at the weekend of Adboulaye Idrissa Maiga, another close ally and...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

