Mali Delays December Regional Election Until April 2018

Mali has delayed regional elections due next month until April 2018 in order to address dissatisfaction with the timing from powerful armed groups, the government said Monday. Tieman Hubert Coulibaly, minister for territorial administration, met former rebel groups and pro-government factions who registered "concerns" over the vote's timing, a government statement said. "In order to allow all those concerned to have time for the necessary discussion and to resolve the issues raised, it would appear necessary to delay the date of the elections," the statement said. The vote had been...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

