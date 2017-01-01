Malawi Probes Alleged Irregularities in Zambia Maize Deal

Malawi's president set up a commission this week to investigate “Maizegate,” a deal involving the recent purchase of maize from neighboring Zambia. Controversy was sparked in November when a local newspaper in Malawi published leaked documents that suggested possible irregularities during a government purchase of 100,000 tons of the staple crop from Zambia. Malawi has been importing maize to avert food shortages after flooding and drought wrecked last year's harvest. The leaked documents indicate Malawi's state-owned grain trader, the Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation, or ADMARC, bought a large consignment...

