Malawi Farmers Apply New Methods to Increase Yield

Small-scale farmers in Malawi continue to feel the effects of two years of bad harvests after the El Nino weather pattern brought drought and flooding. Many rely on food handouts from aid agencies, but some farmers have fared better thanks to cultivation methods they learned from a U.N.-funded hunger resilience initiative. Denis Manda proudly walks us through his groundnut fields in the Mchinji district of the capital, stopping to remove a few weeds along the way. He says in the past he planted 20 kilograms of ground nuts seeds on one...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

