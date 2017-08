Making sense of economic growth in Tanzania

Economic growth has been a subject of public interest and discourse in a number of coun-tries and contexts. This is the case in Tanzania now as it has been in the past and as will be in the future. There are various issues around this broad theme of economic growth. Issues include none poverty reducing, none jobs creating and none inclusive growth. In what follows the author makes some sense on various econo-growth issues in Tanzanian context....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News