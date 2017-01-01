Macron Heads to Africa in Apparent Push to Reboot France’s Clout in Region
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Burkina Faso late Monday - the first stop of a three-day Africa tour aimed to reinvigorate what observers see as France’s fading influence on the continent. Lisa Bryant has more on Macron’s trip that also takes him to Ivory Coast for an EU-Africa summit and to English-speaking Ghana. Security, jobs, the environment and migration are among key themes of President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to the three West African countries - with an overall focus on youth. On Tuesday morning, he’s expected to outline his...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- Emmanuel Macron's mission in Africa: A new approach? DW World (Today) - The French president's trip to Africa will attempt to demonstrate a new kind of politics...
- In the last 12 hours
- Chad: The unexpected migration debate DW World (Today) - Many Chadians are surprised: Since France's President Emmanuel Macron has been planning to set up...
- In the last 3 days
- France: President Emmanuel Macron vows to tackle violence against women DW World (2 days ago) - Speaking on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, President Macron unveiled plans...
Popular Posts
- - Habari kubwa za Magazeti ya TZ leo Nov. 27 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Rais Magufuli alivyowahenyesha mawaziri wawili, vigogo wanne
- - BREAKING: Kauli ya CCM kuhusu uchaguzi mdogo wa udiwani uliokamilika
- - CCM yatamba uchaguzi marudio udiwani, chadema wajitoa
- - Kabunda abakiza kidogo Simba
- - Chadema walia rafu, CCM wachekelea
- - CHADEMA YAPINGA MATOKEO MTWARA, ACT YAKUBALI YAISHE
- - Julius Mtatiro ‘avibwatukia’ vyama vya upinzani
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Sintofahamu, Lulu aliza watu Fiesta, JPM alivyowahenyesha mawaziri wawili
- - Alichosema Zitto Kabwe baada ya chama chake kushindwa udiwani nchi nzima
- - Nini kimetokea uchaguzi marudio udiwani
- - CCM yashinda kwa 50% Udiwani Kata ya Reli, Mtwara
- - Ngoma aitosa Yanga rasmi
- - Varane aitamani Man United
- - Zitto Kabwe akubali yaishe matokeo udiwani
- - CCM yashinda kwa 50% Udiwani kata ya Mikindani Mtwara
- - Sanchez aifungia Arsenal dakika za majeruhi
- - Ubomoaji jengo la Tanesco waanza
- - MWAMUZI ‘ALIEIBANIA’ YANGA MATATANI
- - Amour Pwina aibeba Zanzibar Heroes
- - PICHA 13: Bomoa Bomoa ilivyopitia leo jengo la wizara ya maji
- - Meli ya Kitalii yawasili Bandarini Zenj
- - MPINA ATUMBUA WATATU KWA UVUVI HARAMU
- - Yatima ajinyonga baada ya kufeli mitihani IMTU
- - Ufaransa yaichapa Ubelgiji, yashinda kombe la Davis
- - Mzee Kikwete aandika kuhusu starehe ya kustaafu “kujifanyia mambo yako mwenyewe”
- - Serikali ya Magufuli yatembeza nyundo majengo yake
- - Siku ya wazaza skuli ya Maandalizi ya Star yafana Kichungwani Pemba
- - Yemen receives first food aid shipments following Saudi blockade
- - CHIRWA APATA MPINZANI YANGA