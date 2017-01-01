Macron Heads to Africa in Apparent Push to Reboot France’s Clout in Region

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Burkina Faso late Monday - the first stop of a three-day Africa tour aimed to reinvigorate what observers see as France’s fading influence on the continent. Lisa Bryant has more on Macron’s trip that also takes him to Ivory Coast for an EU-Africa summit and to English-speaking Ghana. Security, jobs, the environment and migration are among key themes of President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to the three West African countries - with an overall focus on youth. On Tuesday morning, he’s expected to outline his...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

