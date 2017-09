Maalim Seif’s CUF hail opposition MPs

The Civic United Front (CUF) faction aligned to secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad has today Sept 6 commended opposition MPs for walking out the debating chamber in Parliament yesterday Sept 5 opposing the swearing in of seven Specials Seats MPs loyal to embattled chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

