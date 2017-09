Low Turnout As Cameroon Reopens 40 Schools in Far North

Cameroon’s government has ordered the reopening of dozens of schools in the north that were deserted following attacks by Boko Haram. But turnout has been low amid continued security concerns. It was quiet Thursday morning at the government primary school in Tiriwa, a village 13 kilometers from Fotokol, a town on the Cameroon-Nigeria border. The government ordered the school reopened this week, but no one has shown up for class. The school was closed after Boko Haram fighters attacked the village in April 2015. The assailants shot and burned...

