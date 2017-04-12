'Lost Dreams' project informs Africans about the dangers of illegal migration to Europe
The African Network of Germany (TANG) has launched a project about the dangers of illegal migration to Europe. It's currently being presented to young people in Cameroon....
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 3 hours
- How migration affects elections, and the media misreports it DW World (Today) - A new website launched in Berlin is out to test politicians' promises about migration. The...
- In the last 3 days
- 'Pulse of Europe' rallies converge across Germany and EU for an united Europe DW World (3 days ago) - Thousands of pro-Europe demonstrators have taken to the streets for the ninth time in cities...
- 'Pulse of Europe' rallies coverge across Germany and EU for an united Europe DW World (3 days ago) - Thousands of pro-Europe demonstrators have taken to the streets for the ninth time in cities...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania April 12, 2017 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - Jicho la 3: Si kila timu inaweza kununuliwa, ila nilichokiona Mbao 2-3 Simba ni…
- - VIDEO: Juventus wameiadhibu FC Barcelona robo fainali ya UCL
- - Ndugu Rais, Makamba alituambia utatubatiza kwa moto
- - Serikali yashauri Bunge kujadili utekaji
- - YANGA YAWAVAMIA WAALGERIA KIBABE
- - Nchi zilizotajwa kuwa na usalama zaidi duniani 2017, Afrika zipo mbili
- - NI MTIKISIKO BUNGENI
- - Simba, Yanga ni vita kwa Kagera
- - Tume ya Taifa ya Uchaguzi Yafafanua Hatma ya Ubunge wa Bi.Sophia Simba leo.
- - Ripoti Benki ya Dunia yaipaisha Tanzania
- - BOSI WA FREEMASON ACHOMWA MOTO DAR
- - Maneno manne ya Nape Nnauye baada ya kuuliza swali Bungeni leo
- - VIDEO: ‘Punguzeni majungu, tumwache Rais afanye kazi’ -Munde Tambwe
- - VIDEO: Swali la Nape Nnauye Bungeni leo
- - VIDEO: Majibu ya Waziri Nchemba kwa wanaosema amekaa kimya Kuhusu watu kutekwa
- - Wabunge wachachamaa
- - LIVE: Kamanda Sirro anazungumza na waandishi wa habari
- - VIDEO: Majibu ya Waziri Mwakyembe kwa wanaouliza uwepo wake kwenye press ya Roma
- - UCHUNGUZI KIGOGO DAWA ZA KULEVYA WAGHARIMU MILIONI 250/-
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Utekaji kaa la moto, Zitto asema usalama wa taifa wanahusika
- - VIDEO: Kipindi cha maswali na majibu Bungeni leo April 12, 2017
- - Alichokisema Rais Magufuli wakati wa uzinduzi wa Reli ya kisasa Dar – Moro
- - Kama mnataka ubingwa tupambane- Mayanja
- - PICHA 4: Sadio Mane wa Liverpool baada ya kufanyiwa upasuaji
- - Simba wamemponza golikipa wa Mbao FC
- - Wapenzi wa jinsi moja kuhamishwa Chechnya
- - LIVE: Rais Magufuli anazindua ujenzi wa Reli ya kisasa DSM-Morogoro
- - LIVE: Kipindi cha maswali na majibu Bungeni leo April 12, 2017
- - PICHA 5: Muonekano wa FLYOVER 5 kali zaidi duniani