Libyan Government Says It Is Investigating Slave Trade Reports

Libyan officials say they are investigating a CNN television report that African migrants are being sold as slaves. Tens of thousands of migrants reach Libya each year in the hope of crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Most have given all they have to pay smugglers on the Northern African coast for sea passage. Tougher coast guard controls in recent years mean fewer boats can sail and smugglers are left with a backlog of migrants who now could be sold. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has this story....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

