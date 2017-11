Liberia's Weah Denies Attempt to Bring Charles Taylor Back Home

The drama of Liberia's presidential election continues after the Supreme Court's recent indefinite postponement of the presidential runoff election, just hours before the polls were scheduled to open. In the latest development, candidate George Weah denied Monday that he is seeking the return to Liberia of former president and convicted war criminal Charles Taylor. Weah told VOA that reports about him facilitating Taylor's return are "propaganda" and "fallacy." Alan White, the former chief of investigations for the United Nations Special Court for Sierra Leone, recently told VOA that Weah, if...

