Liberia's Election Campaign Gears Up as Sirleaf Prepares to Step Down

Liberia is about a month away from what many hope will be the country’s first peaceful, democratic handover of power in decades. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has led the country since the elections in 2005, after the second civil war, but her legally mandated two terms are up. Twenty candidates from 26 different parties are running to replace her. They have been facing off in a series of public debates, a first for Liberia. A leading opposition candidate is former Coca Cola executive Alexander Cummings. “If you keep doing the...

