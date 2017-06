Lesotho Incoming PM’s Wife Shot Dead Days Before His Swearing-in

Lesotho’s incoming prime minister will take office Friday with a heavy heart, his spokesman says, after his estranged wife was shot dead Wednesday outside the capital of the tiny southern African nation. Lipolelo Thabane’s killing has sparked fears that Lesotho’s violent political history may be returning. Thomas Thabane is taking a second stab at being prime minister after his last term ended suddenly in 2014, when he fled to neighboring South Africa because he said the army was trying to kill him. The couple separated in 2012 but had...

VOA Africa - Today

