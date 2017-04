Lawyer: Jailed Uganda Critic Resists Forced Psychiatric Exam

A Ugandan academic detained for calling the country's president "a pair of buttocks" resisted attempts to forcibly carry out psychiatric tests on her, her attorney said Thursday, describing the alleged incident as an attack on her dignity. Psychiatrists visited Stella Nyanzi at a maximum-security prison on Wednesday but left without completing the evaluation after Nyanzi warned them of "dire consequences," Isaac Semakadde said. "It seems that the state is now going to create a gulag for its opponents," the lawyer said. Nyanzi was charged on Monday with cyber...

