Lawmakers to Begin Mugabe Impeachment Process

Lawmakers in Zimbabwe plan to begin impeachment proceedings Tuesday against longtime President Robert Mugabe after he ignored a deadline to step down. Members of the ruling ZANU-PF party expressed hope the process could be completed within a week. The impeachment motion includes charges of abusing his authority to name his wife, Grace Mugabe, as his successor. Mugabe took that step after firing popular military hero and former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The 93-year-old president has shown no sign of willingly leaving the office he has held for four decades, and...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

