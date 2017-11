Land use plans big problem: govt

The government said yesterday that only 1,731 out of 12,545 villages, which is equivalent to 13 per cent, have village land use plans (VLUPs). The National Land Use Planning Commission (NLUPC) director-general, Dr Stephen Nindi, told stakeholders attending a breakfast debate organised by Policy Forum that 49 out of over 150 districts had directives on land use plans (DLUFPs)....

