Kikwete: Stick to truth, expertise; you’ll go far

TODAY is the climax of the 10th anniversary of HabariLeo newspaper. Staff writers Nico- demus Ikonko and Oscar Mbuza interviewed former President Jakaya Kikwete, who launched the Kiswahili language tabloid in 2006 to seek his views on the paper’s contri- bution to journalism. Excerpts:-...

read more...

Published By: Daily News Online Edition - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News