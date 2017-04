Key al-Shabab Commander Killed in Somalia

Al-Shabab commander Bashe Nure Hassan was among several militants killed Saturday during an attack in Kuday, in the southern Somali region of Jubaland, Somali military officials said. Mohamud Ahmed Hersi, a senior Somali military commander in the region, told VOA that joint troops from the Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) and the Somali National Army were responding to an attack by the militants on a Somali base. "The militants were remobilizing to attack our base in Kuday," but with support from the KDF, "we managed to pre-empt their offensive," Hersi told...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

