Kenya's Opposition Leader Challenges Polls in Supreme Court

Kenya’s Supreme Court Monday began hearing veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga’s challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election earlier this month. Odinga, a former prime minister, has charged that Kenyatta won the elections by fraud. Odinga was in court as his legal team alleged that the electoral commission did not follow the law in adding up voting tallies and presented fictitious results that had been changed to give victory to Kenyatta. Odinga’s lawyers Monday charged that the original voting results forms were replaced with forms lacking security features such as a...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

