Kenya's Odinga Will 'Not Share Power'

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga says his coalition would not share power, two days after the supreme court annulled presidential election results, citing irregularities. Speaking at a church service in Nairobi, Odinga said his party would not share power with "thieves". Incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta similarly said a day earlier that his Jubilee party would not share power with the opposition, while also lashing out at Supreme Court judges. "Who even elected you? Were you? We have a problem and we must fix it," he said Saturday, speaking on live television...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

