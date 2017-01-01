Kenya's Electoral Body Changes Team to Oversee New Vote

Kenya's electoral commission has announced changes in its top personnel to oversee the new presidential election next month, while campaigning officially began Wednesday. Six officials have been appointed to run the new vote ordered by the Supreme Court after it nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election, a statement by commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati said Tuesday. The appointments appear to be in response to opposition leader Raila Odinga's demands for reforms to the commission before the new election on Oct. 17. Kenyatta's Jubilee party objected to the changes, claiming in...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

