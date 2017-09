Kenyans must seek ways to manage negative anger

By the time this piece was written, the Supreme Court had not delivered its ruling, but by the time you are reading it, the eminent judges will have had their say, and the atmosphere will have changed considerably. One thing is certain, though; half the voting public will be delirious with joy while the other half will be seething in anger....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News