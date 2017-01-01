Kenyans Await Word on Election Challenge From Odinga

Kenyans continue to wait in suspense for a statement by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who has rejected the results of the presidential contest, announced Friday. He claims the election was rigged. Odinga and his NASA coalition were scheduled to announce their next move Tuesday. But they instead released a statement postponing his remarks to Wednesday, given what they called the “urgency, complexity and delicate nature” of the issues being considered. The electoral commission announced on August 11 that incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta had won the election with 54.3 percent...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News