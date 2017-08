Kenyan Voters Starting to Shun Handouts Culture, Youngest MP Says

A 23-year-old university student, who broke the mould of Kenya's corrupt political system by getting elected to parliament after a campaign conducted on foot, says Kenyans are gradually learning not to choose leaders who simply buy their vote. John Paul Mwirigi, was elected this month to the rural constituency of Igembe South, at the foot of Mount Kenya, beating four well-funded candidates, who roared around the tea and banana farming area in convoys of sleek four-by-four vehicles. Works at tea factory Mwirigi, who supported himself by casual employment at a...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News