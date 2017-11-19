Kenyan Supreme Court Upholds October Election Results
Kenya's Supreme Court has upheld the October election victory of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta who won just over 98 percent of the vote. The election was boycotted by the opposition. Turnout for the poll was just under 39 percent of the 19.6 million registered voters, according to the head of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who dropped out of the presidential re-run, had called on his supporters to boycott the vote, and protesters blocked polling stations from opening in some opposition strongholds. Odinga said...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- New In Last Half Hour
- Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Kenyatta election win The Citizen (Today) - Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two petitions to overturn the country's October 26 presidential...
- In the last 2 hours
- Kenya Supreme Court upholds Kenyatta election victory DW World (Today) - Kenya's Supreme Court has dismissed petitions to overturn the country's presidential election re-run, upholding incumbent...
- In the last 3 hours
- Kenya's Supreme Court to issue election ruling The Citizen (Yesterday) - Kenya's Supreme Court is due to rule Monday on whether President Uhuru Kenyatta can be...
- In the last 6 hours
- All eyes on Kenya rerun case ruling The Citizen (Yesterday) - When the six Supreme Court judges emerge on Monday to deliver their judgment on the...
- In the last 1 day
- Kenya's Odinga Calls for International Help in Deadly Crisis VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga called Sunday for "international intervention" in the country's election crisis,...
- In the last 3 days
- 5 Killed in Kenya Post-election Violence VOA Africa (3 days ago) - At least five people were killed Friday as Kenyan police tried to disperse supporters of...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 20 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - ZITTO KABWE NINAYEMTAKA
- - Mugabe aondolewa katika uongozi wa ZANU-PF
- - Mke wa Lissu atoa ya moyoni kuhusu waliofanya shambulio
- - Hatimae Yanga wameweka rekodi yao sawa uwanja wa Uhuru
- - Chirwa aing'arisha Yanga
- - ZANU-PF champatia Mugabe hadi Jumatatu adhuhuri kujiuzulu
- - Sikia maajabu ya Zidane
- - VIDEO: Yanga ilivyoiadhibu Mbeya City leo Chirwa akipiga hat-trick
- - RUTO AMLAUMU RAILA
- - Mugabe akataa kujiuzulu, huenda akaondolewa kisheria
- - Chama cha Zanu-PF kimemfuta Mugabe kama kiongozi wake
- - Kamanda wa nyuklia anasema atakataa agizo lisilo la kisheria la rais
- - Simba haipoi
- - Zlatan Simba wa Man Utd
- - Kwa nini Tanzania ikawapiga mnada ng’ombe na kuteketeza vifaranga kutoka Kenya
- - Zimbabwe: Mugabe kukutana na makamanda wa jeshi leo
- - ZANU-PF yampa Mugabe hadi Jumatatu adhuhuri kujiuzulu
- - Mugabe kuendelea kusalia madarakani Zimbabwe
- - Mugabe akataa kuachia madaraka Zimbabwe licha ya shinikizo
- - Chama tawala cha Zimbabwe ZANU - PF kumshtaki Mugabe
- - Kenya yapiga marufuku matangazo ya moja kwa moja ya mikutano ya kisiasa
- - Vyuma vyazidi kukaza nyumba, shule kunadiwa
- - ZANU-PF champa Mugabe hadi Jumatatu adhuhuri kujiuzulu
- - Conte kurudi kuinoa Italia
- - Wanafunzi waliolipukiwa na bomu shuleni, sasa hawaoni
- - Mapya yaibuka kifo cha mwanafunzi Moshi
- - Mke wa Lissu atoa ya moyoni kuhusu waliofanya shambulio-VIDEO
- - Magazetini leo Bongo Tz.19/11/2017.
- - Serikali kutoa kinga ya VVU mwakani