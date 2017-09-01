Kenyan President, Election Overturned by Court, Attacks Judiciary

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Saturday the country has "a problem" with its judiciary that must be fixed. He was speaking a day after the Supreme Court annulled his election win last month and ordered a new poll within 60 days. "We shall revisit this thing. We clearly have a problem," he said, referring to the judiciary. "Who even elected you? Were you? We have a problem and we must fix it," he said, speaking on live television at the State House in Nairobi after he met with governors...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

