Kenyan President, Deputy President hit out at Supreme Court
Tough-talking President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Saturday hit out at the Supreme Court, questioning the reasoning of their nullification of their win....
Published By: The Citizen - Today
Kenya election: Kenyatta vows to 'fix' court as win quashed BBC News Africa (Today) - The president of Kenya takes aim at judges who voided his victory in presidential elections....
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati The Citizen (Today) - Failure by the electoral commission to demonstrate that the presidential election was held in a...
Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto tells IEBC to set poll date The Citizen (Today) - Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to set...
Kenya faces tricky path after 'historic' ruling—Analysts The Citizen (Today) - A decision by Kenya's Supreme Court to annul the results of last month's presidential election...
Opposition, CCM commend result annulment The Citizen (Yesterday) - Opposition and CCM have received positively the nullification of Kenya's presidential election resuts by the...
Social media erupts after court ruling The Citizen (Yesterday) - Tanzanians took to social media as soon as the Kenyan Supreme Court annulled the presidential...
Kenya election: Kenyatta blasts court after vote annulled BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Kenya's president says he accepts the annulment of his win in elections but brands judges...
Alastair Leithead: What next for Kenya? BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - The Supreme Court's unprecedented decision to order a new vote means more uncertainty for the...
Kenya's Presidential Poll Results Declared 'Invalid, Null and Void' VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Kenyans reacted with celebration, frustration and shock Friday after the Supreme Court, in a 4...
Opinion: The Kenyan elections teach us to expect the unexpected DW World (Yesterday) - A Supreme Court decision to hold new elections - that's something that nobody expected. Possibly...
