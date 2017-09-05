Kenyan Opposition Wants Later Date for New Presidential Vote
After Kenya’s Supreme Court annulled last month’s presidential election results, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced late Monday the new election will be held October 17. But opposition leader Raila Odinga and his coalition said Tuesday they prefer October 24 or 31, arguing there must be sufficient time to work out issues with the IEBC that necessitated the need for a new election in the first place. “We are saying that we are not ready to participate in elections on the 17th of October without legal and...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- Kenya to hold fresh presidential vote October 17 The Citizen (Today) - Kenya will hold a fresh presidential vote on October 17, the election commission said Monday,...
- Kenya's Odinga Rejects Election Re-run Date Without 'Guarantees' VOA Africa (Today) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday his coalition would not participate in the...
- Kenya sets new date for repeat vote DW World (Today) - In Kenya, fresh elections will take place on 17 October, the electoral commission announced after...
- Kenya sets new date for run-off DW World (Today) - In Kenya, fresh elections will take place on 17 October, the electoral commission announced after...
- In the last 12 hours
- Kenyan election commission sets date for new vote DW World (Yesterday) - Kenyans will return to the polls on October 17 after a court ruled the August...
- In the last 1 day
- New Kenya Presidential Vote Set for October 17 VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Kenya's electoral commission says a new presidential election will take place on October 17. The...
- Kenya election: Date set for Kenyatta-Odinga re-run BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Kenya's presidential election will be re-run on 17 October after the original result was annulled....
- In the last 2 days
- Kenya's Odinga Will 'Not Share Power' VOA Africa (2 days ago) - Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga says his coalition would not share power, two days after...
- In the last 3 days
- Zimbabwe opposition hails Kenya poll overturn The Citizen (2 days ago) - Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai hailed on Saturday the decision by Kenya's top court to...
- Last 1 Week
- Kenyan President, Election Overturned by Court, Attacks Judiciary VOA Africa (3 days ago) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Saturday the country has "a problem" with its judiciary...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 5.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Magazetini Bongo Tz leo 5/9/2017
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Prof Muhongo akamatwa, Siku 4 ngumu kwa Lugumi
- - NDEMLA FUTA VUMBI KWENYE KIOO
- - Mradi wa kuuvuruga Ukawa waiva
- - Africa urged to transform agriculture
- - VIDEO: Ni kweli Lissu kaalikwa kwenye mkutano wa wanasheria Duniani?
- - Manji atinga mahakamani kivingine, hakimu awaonya polisi
- - Askari ya FFU akamatwa sakata la utekaji watoto wawili
- - Simba, Yanga kucheza Chamazi usiku
- - Balozi: Nilishuhudia kichwa kikiungua moto kwa mganga
- - UDSM matatani mbele ya kamati ya Bunge
- - Marekani yailaumu Korea Kaskazini kwa kuomba vita
- - Polisi wamkamata mwanamke aliyetaka kuwania urais Rwanda
- - Kamati ya Bunge, Profesa Mukandala wavurugana kamati ya Bunge
- - RASMI: Hii ndio tarehe rasmi ya uchaguzi wa marudio Kenya
- - More teachers needed at public health schools
- - Matokeo ya michezo ya kufudhu kombe la dunia Jumatatu ya leo
- - BREAKING: Wabunge upinzani wamegoma kuingia Bungeni wenzao wapya wakiapishwa
- - Askari wa FFU akamatwa sakata la utekaji watoto wawili
- - RAILA ODINGA: Kapinga matokeo, leo katangaza kutoshiriki uchaguzi wa marudio
- - GUMZO LA UTEKAJI! Mzazi mwingine asimulia mtoto kutekwa, adaiwa Mil 4.5
- - Bunge linaanza kesho, mambo gani yametajwa kutokea?
- - Mkuu wa upinzani Kenya Raila Odinga, anasema uchaguzi ujao haupaswi kufanyika chini ya uwongozi wa tume iliopo sasa ya uchaguzi.
- - Marekani yailaumu Korea Kaskazini kwa kulazimisha vita
- - IEBC yatangaza kurudiwa uchaguzi wa urais Kenya Octoba 17
- - JAJI MARAGA AMJIBU RAIS KENYATTA
- - Makinikia yaitesa Acacia, yaanza kufunga virago
- - Polisi yamkabidhi Manji kwa Mahakama
- - Kampuni zamwagia klabu Sh3.7b