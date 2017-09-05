Kenyan Opposition Wants Later Date for New Presidential Vote

After Kenya’s Supreme Court annulled last month’s presidential election results, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced late Monday the new election will be held October 17. But opposition leader Raila Odinga and his coalition said Tuesday they prefer October 24 or 31, arguing there must be sufficient time to work out issues with the IEBC that necessitated the need for a new election in the first place. “We are saying that we are not ready to participate in elections on the 17th of October without legal and...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News