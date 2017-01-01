Kenyan opposition to contest poll results in court
The Kenyan opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga says they are moving to the Supreme Court to contest President Uhuru Kenyatta win in August 8 poll....
Published By: The Citizen - Today
