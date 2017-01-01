Kenyan Opposition Files Court Challenge of Election Results

Kenya's opposition coalition went to the Supreme Court late on Friday to challenge the results of a presidential election that it said was rigged Election authorities have said President Uhuru Kenyatta won the August 8 election by 1.4 million votes, but opposition leader Raila Odinga said the results were false. He has not yet presented evidence of fraud. Kenyans who remember the violence that followed the disputed 2007 election, when about 1,200 people were killed, were relieved when Odinga announced this week he would turn back to the courts, rather...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News